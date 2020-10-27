Nonprofit that helps domestic violence victims opens office in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Single Parents Rock, a local nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, opened an office in Englewood.
The new office will help the organization better serve victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking in the Dayton area and throughout Montgomery County.
“We can provide a safe spot for clients if they needed to stay all day. When we looked for space, we wanted a warm and welcoming space and we have that now,” said CEO of Single Parents Rock Denise Horton.
The office is located at 130 W. Wenger Road in Englewood in the same building as Fun Insurance. Horton said the first year of business was challenging but opening their own office was a win for them.
Prior to this location, Horton and her staff would meet clients in restaurants until a local attorney let them use office space while they found a location. Horton said the location helps them broaden their ability to reach those that may need their services.
Credit: India Duke
The new office space has a conference room, a large meeting area, two private offices and a kid friendly waiting area with a pantry that Horton said will have snacks and food for kids as well as diapers and wipes.
The Dayton native and her team will use the location to provide a range of services from safety planning and support groups to even transportation and to ultimately close the gap between resources and those that need them.
She started the organization in January 2019 after witnessing family members deal with domestic violence situations and lack of resource while working for local agencies for four years.
“While working at some of the agencies I saw that there was a glitch with victims being able to get to court, having transportation to shelters and just a lack of resources for victims who are trying to flee domestic violence,” she said.
In addition to those resources not being there for victims she also said victims knowing or having somewhere to go was also an issue.
“We wanted to make sure victims were able to not only go to a shelter but when they would call the shelter sometimes the shelters are full and we didn’t want them to give up,” she said. For this reason, she agreed to transport those needing assistance to shelters within a 250-mile radius.
In the next few years, Horton said she wants to secure a residence for transitional housing to offer to clients.