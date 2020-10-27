Nonprofit that helps domestic violence victims opens office in Englewood

Horton and her staff will use this room for support groups and other meetings. Credit: India Duke Credit: India Duke

The new office space has a conference room, a large meeting area, two private offices and a kid friendly waiting area with a pantry that Horton said will have snacks and food for kids as well as diapers and wipes.

The Dayton native and her team will use the location to provide a range of services from safety planning and support groups to even transportation and to ultimately close the gap between resources and those that need them.

She started the organization in January 2019 after witnessing family members deal with domestic violence situations and lack of resource while working for local agencies for four years.

“While working at some of the agencies I saw that there was a glitch with victims being able to get to court, having transportation to shelters and just a lack of resources for victims who are trying to flee domestic violence,” she said.

In addition to those resources not being there for victims she also said victims knowing or having somewhere to go was also an issue.

“We wanted to make sure victims were able to not only go to a shelter but when they would call the shelter sometimes the shelters are full and we didn’t want them to give up,” she said. For this reason, she agreed to transport those needing assistance to shelters within a 250-mile radius.

In the next few years, Horton said she wants to secure a residence for transitional housing to offer to clients.