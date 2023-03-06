Norfolk Southern train derailment disrupts Springfield businesses

Martin said the derailment put “a little bit of fear” in him because he was getting calls from his friends saying a train derailed into his storage units, but soon realized it wasn’t his units and most of his things were safe.

“I’m ecstatic that none of the buildings were hurt. I’m very happy that we’re going to be able to go on with business, very happy we weren’t here working that day,” he said. “We’re also very happy that nothing hazardous was on that train.”

The Clark County Fairgrounds was also affected by the incident, causing it to lose power and reschedule or cancel events, according to Executive Director Dean Blair.

A motorcycle swap meet event at the fairgrounds on Sunday was converted to an outdoor event. Blair said normally the event is about 90% inside and 10% outside, but that was “swapped” due to the power outage. He added they did also have to cancel a horse show.

He said the pace of cleanup work has impressed him since.

“I’m just amazed at how quick everything is happening... I’m in awe of the cooperation and transparency I’m seeing with all the agencies involved,” Blair said Monday.

The fairgrounds didn’t suffer any damage, Blair said, but that they own the property adjacent to the tracks that hasn’t been examined yet.

Blair added the county set up an emergency headquarters in the youth building, which will continue to be the command center all week.

Nearly 50 Ohio Edison customers in the Springfield and Springfield Twp. area near the derailment site, including the Clark County Fairgrounds, were without power Sunday.

State Route 41 is now open to Gateway Blvd. from Bird Road, but access to Interstate 70 from Gateway Blvd. will not be reopened until at least Wednesday, according to the Greater Springfield Partnership.

The weekend’s train derailment is the second Norfolk Southern derailment reported in Clark County in less than one year.

In May 2022, about 26 of more than 100 cars of a Norfolk Southern train derailed about a quarter-mile from Old Mill Road in Mad River Twp.

Martin said with this being the second one, he feels there needs to be more guidance or changes.

“Train derailments like this, they’re not commonplace. I don’t remember them and for them to be commonplace so fast, there should be something they can point to and fix that has changed in the recent past,” he said.