Northeastern Local Schools names new superintendent

The board of education voted Thursday night to approve Fisher’s appointment.

“We are excited to welcome Jack Fisher to our district. His impressive background and commitment to building strong connections with students, staff, and the community make him an excellent choice for Northeastern Local Schools,” board president Jeffrey Yinger said in the release. “We look forward to collaborating with Mr. Fisher and benefiting from his passion for education and dedication to serving our community.”

Fisher has served as a high school principal in Finneytown, Mt. Healthy and Colerain. He also served as director of business and academic services in Finneytown and as assistant human resource director at Northwest Local Schools, according to the release.

Fisher is currently the Lynchburg-Clay Local School District superintendent. He has a bachelor of arts in social studies and political science from Miami University and a master’s of education in educational leadership from the University of Cincinnati.

Steve Linson was approved as the interim superintendent in March, and his appointment was effective through the end of the 2023-24 school year while the board searched for a new superintendent. Former superintendent John Kronour resigned in April and was named director of sports administration at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

While Fisher officially starts in August, he said in the release he plans to be visible in the district over the summer.

“I am honored to be selected as the superintendent for the Northeastern Local School District.,” Fisher said in the release. “I appreciate the Board’s diligence and integrity during the entire search process. I am anxious to get started in supporting all students and all staff in the district.”