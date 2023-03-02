State patrol: Middletown man struck and killed on I-75 was walking away from crash

Jerry Sprinkle, 50, was hit by a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the state patrol. Sprinkle died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened about 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile post 40 in Franklin Twp., the state patrol said.