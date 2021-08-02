Officials: Land of Illusion water park faces possible fine for operating unlicensed inflatable

Then a few days later, photos of one of the rides being operated was sent to the state, she said.

Aqua Adventures has been criticized by the public after Mykiara Jones apparently drowned there July 20 while swimming without a life jacket. Her body was found in the murky water 30 minutes after she was last seen that evening.

Jones, an incoming freshman at Middletown High School, was flown by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she died. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released a cause or manner of death, and it may take several weeks before results are known, according to an official.

Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., said he wants to create legislation to correct the “loophole” that allows the water park to operate without state regulations because it’s located on a pond and not a swimming pool.

“We need to do whatever we can to keep this from happening again,” Hall said.

Hall said he plans to meet with Butler County General Health District officials and state legislators this week to discuss possible solutions. He called changing the way ponds are governed “a pretty easy fix.”