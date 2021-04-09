Ohio BCI investigating reported officer-involved shooting in Clark County

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation crews were dispatched to Bethel Twp. on Friday morning on a reported “officer-involved shooting,” according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Steve Irwin, Press Secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, told BCI was dispatched to North Hampton Road on a report of an “officer-involved shooting.”
No additional information could be released about the alleged shooting as it remains under investigation, Irwin said.
Deputies on the scene of North Hampton Road could also not share what the investigation was regarding, but a house on the road was roped off with police tape.
The U.S. Marshals Office is also believed to be involved.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.