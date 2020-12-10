Ohio coronavirus levels update coming today: What could change?

Montgomery County is the only one in the region that is purple, a level that includes a recommendation to only leave home for supplies and services. All other counties in he region are red, which indicates a “vey high exposure and spread.”

To move to Level 4, a county must first be on the “watch list,” which means it is Level 3 with a warning that if conditions don’t improve it will move to Level 4. There are no area counties that are on the “watch list.” Only Cuyahoga and Fairfield counties are on the list in Ohio.