Ohio gets $2.3M in Honda’s $85M multi-state settlement

American Honda Motor Co. and Honda of American Manufacturing Inc. agreed to pay states a total of $85.1 million, of which Ohio’s share is $2,367,714.89, in a multi-state settlement over charges the automaker concealed safety issues tied to defective airbag systems that results in 14 American deaths.
The systems were designed and manufactured by Takata Corp., a longtime Honda supplier, and were first installed in vehicles sold in the United States in the 2001 model year, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Wednesday
The settlement, reached between Honda and the attorneys general of 48 states, territories and the District of Columbia, caps a multistate investigation into Honda’s “failure to inform regulators and consumers that the frontal airbags posed a significant risk of rupture, which could cause metal fragments to fly into the passenger compartments of vehicles,” Yost’s office said. “The ruptures resulted in at least 14 deaths and 200 injuries in the U.S. alone.”
“I’d never buy a car if I knew systems meant to save me and my family could actually hurt us,” Yost said in his release. “That is what Honda denied Ohio consumers -- the chance to make the best decisions for their families. This agreement will ensure that doesn’t happen again.”
The states made the case that Honda engineers suspected that the airbags’ propellant, ammonium nitrate, could burn aggressively and cause the inflator to burst.
States contended that Honda “delayed warning consumers and safety officials, even as it began partial recalls in 2008 and 2009.”
“Further, Honda continued to represent to consumers that its vehicles, including its airbags, were safe,” Yost’s office said.
Under the terms of the consent judgment, which will be filed with the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, Honda has agreed to injunctive relief which, among other things, requires it to ensure that future airbag designs include “fail-safe” features to protect passengers in the event the inflator ruptures.
Consumers who own a Honda or Acura vehicle are encouraged to visit Honda’s airbag recall website at Hondaairbaginfo.com, or call its customer service number at 1-888-234-2138, to see if the vehicle is subject to a recall. Consumers may also check for open recalls by going to Safercar.gov.
A message seeking comment was sent to a Honda representative Wednesday.