Ohio gets $2.3M in Honda’s $85M multi-state settlement

States contended that Honda “delayed warning consumers and safety officials, even as it began partial recalls in 2008 and 2009.”

“Further, Honda continued to represent to consumers that its vehicles, including its airbags, were safe,” Yost’s office said.

Under the terms of the consent judgment, which will be filed with the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, Honda has agreed to injunctive relief which, among other things, requires it to ensure that future airbag designs include “fail-safe” features to protect passengers in the event the inflator ruptures.

Consumers who own a Honda or Acura vehicle are encouraged to visit Honda’s airbag recall website at Hondaairbaginfo.com, or call its customer service number at 1-888-234-2138, to see if the vehicle is subject to a recall. Consumers may also check for open recalls by going to Safercar.gov.

A message seeking comment was sent to a Honda representative Wednesday.