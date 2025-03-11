Ohio gun owners continue to seek conceal carry licenses despite no obligation

Yost said permit holders get the benefit of being able to transport their guns across state lines and other benefits.

“An additional bonus of the concealed-carry license is the mandatory eight hours of education required to get one. The invaluable training covers handgun safety, explains state laws about self-defense and deadly force, and includes two hours on a shooting range under the guidance of certified instructors,“ Yost said. ”All gun owners — no matter their permit status — benefit from training, and should seek opportunities to learn and train with their firearm. A trained citizen is a safe citizen.”

2024 Concealed Carry permit statistics Last year was the second full year since concealed carry permits were no longer required. Statistics show people are still seeking training and licenses although they are not obligated. County 2021 2024 New licenses Renewed licenses New licenses Renewed licenses Butler 3,385 4,780 433 1,947 Champaign 537 713 156 373 Clark 727 929 118 595 Greene 4,144 2,797 273 1,078 Miami 1,199 1,239 164 663 Montgomery 1,311 3,315 467 2,020 Warren 1,031 2,210 377 1,882 Source: Ohio Attorney General

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the so-called “constitutional carry” law into effect in March 2022 and it took effect 90 days later. The bill allows anyone at least 21 who is legally allowed to have a gun be able to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. It also removes the requirement for eight hours of gun safety training and a background check to carry a concealed weapon.

Also, if a driver is stopped by police, that person would no longer be required to inform officers of the concealed weapon unless specifically asked.

This news outlet examined the numbers and in 2021 before the restrictions were lifted, 202,920 new and renewal — it’s required every five years — permits were issued. Those numbers plummeted nearly 64% by last year to 73,552.

In southwest Ohio, this newspaper found 28,317 total permits were issued in Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties in 2021 compared to 10,546 last year.

Butler County had the highest number of permit applications in 2021 with 8,165 and Champaign the lowest with 1,250. Montgomery came out on top last year with 2,487 and Champaign remained the lowest at 529 new and renewed permits.

Montgomery County also made the top five list last year for license suspensions with 71 — the county came in fourth — and Lake County topped the list at 125. There were 77 licenses revoked and Montgomery County had the fifth highest with 23.

According to the report, county sheriffs must suspend a gun holder’s license if they are arrested or charged with certain crimes or are the subject of a protection order. A license can be revoked for a number of reasons including criminal convictions or if the person moves out of state.

Butler County Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said there are a number of reasons gun owners continue to get concealed carry licenses although they are not required, “what I hear from most people is for simplicity of purchases and then for travel.”

“There’s a couple things, if you have a CCW permit there’s reciprocity with other states, so if you have one in Ohio there are other states that will accept that to carry it, that’s why a lot of people do,” he said. “The second thing is if you have your permit and you want to buy a weapon you don’t have to go through all that background stuff because it’s tacitly already done.”

There are only 10 states that do not have reciprocal agreements with Ohio, the closest is Illinois. More information is available at: www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.