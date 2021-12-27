Ohio health experts say home testing can help reduce virus spread

Dr. Gastaldo says that’s why many at-home antigen test kits will contain two tests. An individual might test negative on an antigen test if they test themselves in the early stages of their infection.

“If you repeat the test in 24 or 48 hours, you’re more likely to be detectable at that time if you have an infection,” he said.

There are also occasions in which individuals should consider taking both tests, Dr. Gastaldo said.

“If somebody has a high index of suspicion for COVID, and they have a negative home antigen test, my advice would be to go get a PCR,” he said.