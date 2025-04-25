Ohio Highway Patrol investigating 2 major I-70 crashes in Clark County in 2 days

The truck driver and the driver of another car that was struck by flying concrete from the median were transported to hospitals for minor injuries. The vehicle that caused the crash fled the scene, but the highway patrol has dashboard camera footage from multiple other cars, May said.

The 18-wheeler ended up stretched across the median, affecting both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70.

The highway was closed in both directions for awhile, with traffic detouring onto a variety of alternate routes. According to Ohio Department of Transportation social media posts, it took about nine hours before all lanes of the highway were back open at 10 p.m.

The second crash happened Friday morning and was reported around 6:18 a.m. on I-70 eastbound on the bridge over Mad River, just west of I-675.

The driver of a 2012 Toyota RAV4 gradually went off the right side of the highway, going airborne and overturning in the creek, May said.

Dorinda Leigh Criddell, 60, of Huber Heights, was identified by OSHP as the woman who died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The right two lanes on I-70 eastbound were blocked until about 10 a.m. Friday as the crash was investigated and cleared.