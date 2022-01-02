Ohio minimum wage increases; other changes coming in 2022

The minimum wage for non-tipped employees has increased from $8.80 per hour to $9.30 for 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. Minimum wage for tipped employees has moved from $4.40 to $4.65.

This change impacts employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000 per year. The minimum wage remains $7.25 per hour for employees at companies with annual gross receipts of $342,000 or less after Jan. 1, as well as 14- and 15-year-olds.