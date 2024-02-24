Ohio Republican U.S. Senate primary debate to happen at Miami University in Oxford

The debate moderator is Sheree Paolello, a television news anchor at WLWT.

John Forren, executive director of Miami’s Menard Family Center for Democracy, said all political events it sponsors “are aimed at the same basic purpose; a chance to interact with public or government officials to talk about issues of public concern.”

“Miami last held a senate debate in April 2022 when the university hosted that year’s Ohio U.S. Senate Republican primary debate,” states a release from the university.

The Center is also hosting a live online forum with the three Democratic candidates running for Ohio’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives — Vanessa Enoch, David Gelb and Nathaniel Hawkins.

To register to watch that, visit the website miamioh.edu/menardcenter.

“It’s part of the university’s core values that we encourage debate,” Forren said. “It’s a chance to hear a thoughtful, serious discussion of issues.”

The primary election in Ohio is March 19.