Ohio Task Force 1′s K-9 teams begin work in Maui following wildfire

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Three K-9 teams with Ohio Task Force 1 are in Maui and working to help crews search for possible victims of a wildfire that devastated the town of Lahaina, killing at least 111 people.

Ohio Task Force 1 said the three Human Remains Detection canines and their handlers flew out of Dayton Wednesday, arriving in Maui just after 1 a.m. EST Thursday. The crews joined Nevada Task Force 1 and California Task Force 6, starting work at 6 a.m. local time.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 100 victims have been recovered. Maui County said nine of them have been identified. Ohio Task Force 1′s K-9 teams are just some of the crews working to search the areas destroyed by the fire.

Matthew 25: Ministries in Blue Ash has been collecting donations to ship to the island, including personal care items and first aid kits, as Maui residents return to their homes and try to salvage any belongings. They said they’re deploying a team to Maui, distributing supplies and providing services and working with partners to identify residents’ long-term needs.

A pair of class-action lawsuits have been filed against the Hawaiian Electric Company as evidence emerges that the electric power infrastructure may have contributed to the spread of the fire. Maui’s emergency management director also resigned after he was criticized for not using the island’s siren network to warn residents of the fire.