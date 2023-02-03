‘Boom’: FirstEnergy exec text revels in landing state plane

Text messages presented to jurors in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, where Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges are facing racketeering charges in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme, featured Householder telling a group of lawmakers who were out of town at an event that the aircraft was coming to get them.

Michael Dowling, FirstEnergy's since-fired vice president for external affairs, then appeared in the text messages to revel in the plane's procurement on behalf of a bill the Akron-based energy company cared deeply about. FirstEnergy has admitted to secretly funding the scheme to pass House Bill 6 as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.