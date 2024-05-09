Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out for Game 2 against Celtics with bruised ribs

Credit: AP

BOSTON (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without center Jarrett Allen for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday as he continues to deal with bruised ribs.

Allen is missing his fifth consecutive game. He hasn't played since Game 4 of the Cavaliers' first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

Evan Mobley will start again at center. Dean Wade had previously been ruled out with a sprained right knee.

Allen has averaged 17 points and 13.8 rebounds in four games this postseason.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

