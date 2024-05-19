Keehner Park Concert Series to kick off with West Chester Symphony

The weekend concerts at Keehner Park will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. except for on Labor Day, when the concert will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Monica Dexter, outreach coordinator for West Chester Twp., said the Keehner Park Concert Series will feature a variety of musical styles, including oldies, big band, classic rock as well as music from the West Chester Symphony Orchestra.

“Keehner Park is really a beautiful park and still we find that maybe not all of our residents know that Keehner Park is available to them, so we would love more people to come out ... There are trails and nature, and it’s a great place to enjoy a concert,” said Dexter.

There’s a good mix of returning and new bands this year. The University of Cincinnati Community Band will return on July 27, for example. Saffire Express Band is a new band that will be in concert on June 22.

The 122nd Army Band, the Band of The Ohio National Guard, will perform on July 6.

“They do an outstanding job. They’ve been here before, but they reached out specifically, asking to come back. It’s such an awesome show to see, and for families to come to,” said Dexter.

BlueStone Ivory, a crowd favorite, will be back on Aug. 24, and they have played every year at Keehner Park since the park opened.

“It’s really fun to see them returning, and to see the same people come back year after year for that concert,” Dexter said.

Shakespeare in the Park will also return this year on July 13 with William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

Music in the park began with the construction of the Keehner Park Amphitheatre in 1997. The first concert on the Amphitheatre Stage was played at a grand opening community celebration on Labor Day, which also marked the debut performance of the West Chester Symphony Orchestra. Summer concerts have been hosted at Keehner Park since 2000.

Residents can bring a blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic as they enjoy music on the lawn of Keehner Park this summer.

Keehner Park is situated on 123 acres. Other amenities at Keehner Park include picnic shelters, two playgrounds, baseball fields, tennis courts, basketball courts and pickleball courts. There are also wooded trails, which are great for walking and cross-country running.

How to go

What: Keehner Park Concert Series with West Chester Symphony Orchestra

Where: Keehner Park, Amphitheater 7211 Barret Road, West Chester

When: The first concert of the season will be held from 7-9 p.m. June 1

Cost: Free and open to the public.

More info: For a complete schedule, go to westchesteroh.org. Guests may bring chairs. Picnics are welcome. Alcohol is not permitted. Dogs on a leash are welcome. The concerts are typically held on select Saturdays except for the Labor Day concert, which will be held on Mon., Sept. 2.

Keehner Park Concert Series 2024

June 1 - West Chester Symphony Orchestra

June 8 - New Horizons

June 15 - Big Trouble Blues Band

June 22 - Saffire Express Band

June 29 - Sycamore Community Band

July 6 - 122nd Army Band - The Band of The Ohio National Guard

July 13 - Shakespeare in the Park “Hamlet”

July 20 - Monday Night Big Band

July 27 - University of Cincinnati Community Band

Aug. 17 - Penthouse Dogs

Aug. 24 - Blue Stone Ivory

Sept. 2 - West Chester Symphony Orchestra