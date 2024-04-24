Cincinnati Reds host the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Spencer Turnbull (2-0, 1.23 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -114, Phillies -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds square off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Cincinnati is 8-6 at home and 13-10 overall. The Reds have an 8-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 15-9 record overall and a 5-3 record on the road. The Phillies are fourth in the NL with 27 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Reds hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 12 extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and seven home runs). Tyler Stephenson is 5-for-31 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber is fifth on the Phillies with six extra base hits (six home runs). Trea Turner is 16-for-43 with six doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .181 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan India: day-to-day (illness), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (illness), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.