Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 3.55 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brennan Bernardino (0-1, 1.69 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -125, Guardians +106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians meet the Boston Red Sox with a 2-1 series lead.

Boston is 10-9 overall and 3-6 at home. The Red Sox have the best team ERA in the majors at 2.74.

Cleveland is 9-3 on the road and 12-6 overall. The Guardians have a 7-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill has seven home runs for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 10-for-27 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has two doubles, two home runs and five RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 13-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .213 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (head), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.