Columbus Crew take draw streak into matchup with the Portland Timbers

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus -167, Portland +400, Draw +311; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host the Portland Timbers after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Crew are 3-0-1 at home. The Crew lead the MLS giving up just seven goals.

The Timbers are 1-2-1 on the road. The Timbers have an even goal differential, scoring and giving up 16.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cucho Hernandez has three goals and one assist for the Crew. Aidan Morris has two goals.

Evander has four goals and two assists for the Timbers. Felipe Mora has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Timbers: Averaging 2.0 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Cucho Hernandez (injured), Christian Ramirez (injured).

Timbers: Zac Mcgraw (injured), Marvin Loria (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.