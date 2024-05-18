Dodgers acquire lefty Anthony Banda from Guardians for cash

Banda pitched in 10 games for the Washington Nationals last season, allowing five runs in seven innings.

He has spent part of seven seasons in the majors with Arizona, Tampa Bay, the New York Mets, Pittsburgh, Toronto, New York Yankees and the Nats. He is a combined 7-6 with a 5.69 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings.

