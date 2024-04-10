Guardians and White Sox meet in series rubber match

Both the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday
news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
X

Chicago White Sox (2-9, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (8-3, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Erick Fedde (0-0, 2.79 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -250, White Sox +201; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cleveland is 1-1 in home games and 8-3 overall. The Guardians have a 0-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has a 2-9 record overall and a 1-5 record on the road. The White Sox have gone 0-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .385 batting average, and has two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-46 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Korey Lee has a double, a home run and two RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 6-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .215 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield symphony, Dayton dance group combine for unique concert
2
Nearly two dozen couples say ‘I do’ during total solar eclipse in...
3
Springfield-born sisters return to city 77 years after leaving to view...
4
‘Eclipse chaser’ travels to Buck Creek State Park for 8th solar eclipse
5
Grand jury indicts Reily Twp. woman in shooting death of husband
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top