Guardians host the Athletics to open 3-game series

The Cleveland Guardians open a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Oakland Athletics (8-11, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (13-6, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joseph Boyle (1-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (1-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -179, Athletics +148; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians start a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Cleveland is 13-6 overall and 3-3 in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

Oakland is 4-2 on the road and 8-11 overall. The Athletics have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.72.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The Guardians are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .354 batting average, and has two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI. Josh Naylor is 13-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has a double and four home runs while hitting .192 for the Athletics. Esteury Ruiz is 2-for-7 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (abdominal), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

