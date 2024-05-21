Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco placed on IL and won't face his former team, the Mets

The Guardians are now without a majority of their rotation. Ace Shane Bieber had Tommy John surgery in April and prospect Gavin Williams has been sidelined for two months with right elbow inflammation.

“Over the past few days, Cookie has been experiencing some neck tightness and kind of spasms,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “We just had to make the tough decision that it wouldn’t be in the best interest for him to go out there tonight.”

Right-hander Xzavion Curry was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start for Carrasco. Vogt spoke with Mets manager Carlos Mendoza earlier in the day, alerting him of the potential roster move.

“Vogty gave me a head’s up way ahead of time out of respect and I appreciate that,” Mendoza said. “I respect that.”

