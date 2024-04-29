Padres enter matchup against the Reds on losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-0, 2.12 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Padres: Matt Waldron (1-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -110, Reds -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres head into a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds as losers of four games in a row.

San Diego has gone 6-11 in home games and 14-17 overall. The Padres have an 11-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati has gone 6-6 in road games and 15-13 overall. Reds pitchers have a collective 3.90 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim has four doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11-for-40 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .281 batting average to lead the Reds, and has five doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jonathan India is 10-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 6-4, .198 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (neck), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.