Reds 1B Encarnacion-Strand out 4 to 6 weeks with a wrist injury. Ford promoted from Triple-A

To replace him on the roster, Cincinnati signed journeyman first baseman Mike Ford to a major-league contract for the 2024 season.

Jeimer Candelario, who has mostly played third base, started at first base on Wednesday night against the Diamondbacks.

Encarnacion-Strand missed four games since being hit on the wrist on April 27. He came back and played four games before going to the injured list.

He was batting .190 this season with two home runs and 35 strikeouts.

The 31-year-old Ford played for the Seattle Mariners last year and was signed to a minor league contract by the Reds at the beginning of the season. He hit .297 with six homers and 15 RBIs in 24 games at Triple-A Louisville.

