Sisters charged with firing BB gun at homeless people in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Two sisters have been charged with shooting at homeless people with an air rifle from a car in Cincinnati, though they have not been arrested.
Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hopper, 28, have been charged with three counts of assault for firing a BB gun at two people in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood early in the morning on June 3, Cincinnati police said. The police have asked the siblings to turn themselves in.
The police department had released surveillance footage on Twitter showing the car pulling up to a group of people lying on the sidewalk and at least two people are visible holding an air rifle out of the car window at different times. The car pulled away and then reversed back where the occupants again pointed the BB gun out of the window, the footage shows.
Police asked for help identifying the three occupants of the vehicle and the car itself, which was distinctive in that its hood was a darker shade than the body of the car.
The car has been impounded, police said, but not before someone spray-painted the hood seemingly to attempt to prevent it from being identified.
The shooting caused minor injuries to the people hit by the pellets.