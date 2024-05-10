Stanford names basketball court "Tara VanDerveer Court" for retired Hall of Famer, winningest coach

Stanford will now play on Tara VanDerveer Court

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
23 minutes ago
X

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford will now play on Tara VanDerveer Court.

The school is naming the court inside Maples Pavilion for the Hall of Fame coach who retired in April as the winningest coach in college basketball. There will be an unveiling and celebration for the court at a home game in November.

In addition, the 70-year-old VanDerveer will be honored by having her name associated with one of the assistant coaching positions — “the Tara VanDerveer Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach,” made possible by a gift from longtime Stanford supporters Tashia and John Morgridge.

VanDerveer's final day of work with the Cardinal was Wednesday. She departs with 1,216 career victories over 45 years at Idaho, Ohio State and Stanford.

Her Stanford teams won NCAA titles in 1990, ’92 and 2021 and reached the Final Four 14 times.

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
One dead in Hamilton crash after report of stolen vehicle
2
Christian Bros Meat Company, 3 Sisters Flower Farm sets grand opening...
3
Local beekeeper offers insight into swarms, relocating colonies
4
Hayward’s drone soccer team students display skills to governor, former...
5
Enon woman indicted for fatal Springfield Twp. crash
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top