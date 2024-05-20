BreakingNews
Ohio tax credit OK’d for Shearer’s snack foods project at old GM site in Moraine

Company has been approved for multiple financial incentives, could create 250 new jobs at last vacant part of former GM plant along Ohio 741

41 minutes ago
A Massillon snack food company will get a state tax break if it decides to open a manufacturing operation in part of the former GM plant in Moraine.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on Monday approved a credit for Shearer’s Foods, LLC, which could create 250 full-time jobs in Moraine, generating more than $11.9 million in new annual payroll, according to state government officials.

Shearer’s Foods is a manufacturer specializing in potato, tortilla, and whole grain chips, as well as pretzels, puffs, curls, and other snacks, the state said.

The project includes acquiring a new facility to increase production capacity to support a co-packing product line, the Tax Credit Authority said.

The authority approved a 1.449%, eight-year “job creation tax credit” for this project.

The credit means that for eight years, the company can claim a 1.449% credit on new Ohio payroll related to the project location. The Dayton Daily News has asked the state for a total estimated value of the credit.

The project has been watched for months, since the city of Moraine applied to Montgomery County for development incentive funds for what was thought would be a $106 million project.

Until recently, that company was unidentified.

The Montgomery County Commission earlier this month approved $225,000 in development funds for the then-unnamed business.

The project would create a payroll of $12.56 million, and the average salary would be $25.15 per hour or $50,240 annually, according to the county ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) application from Moraine.

ED/GE application documents say tenant construction could begin on a former General Motors site this year, with the location being fully operational in late 2026.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Renovations on that GM site have been ongoing over the past two years to prepare it for a new user. The redevelopment of the building at what is now called Progress Park was a joint venture between Industrial Commercial Properties and Industrial Realty Group.

Shearer’s describes itself as an “award-winning private brand and co-manufacturer producing salty snacks, cookies and crackers in North America.”

In February, investment firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice announced its acquisition of Shearer’s. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Shearer’s has 17 manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Iowa and in Canada, in Ontario and Alberta.

