State Senate OKs bill to overhaul Ohio education oversight

Sen. Bill Reineke, of Tiffin, said in previous testimony that the bill has multiple goals, including to ensure accountability and transparency within Ohio's education structure, as well as help address the state's workforce needs by making students more aware of career pathways other than a four-year-degree.

Supporters of the bill, including Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, applaud it as a way to revamp a failing, disorganized system, which they say is bogged down with political infighting among school board members and has been too slow to address issues such as the decline in student achievement during the pandemic, transportation shortages and chronic student absenteeism.

Opponents of the measure, including current school board members and the Ohio Federation of Teachers, said giving more control to the governor's office would result in partisan oversight over the state's education, not more accountability.

The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.