Tuesday's Scores

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Akr. Firestone 4, Olmsted Falls 3

Region 3

Grove City Central Crossing 12, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 0

Hilliard Davidson 11, Dublin Scioto 1

Logan 8, Groveport-Madison 1

Sunbury Big Walnut 13, Newark 11

Worthington Kilbourne 17, Lancaster 0

Region 4

Mount Orab Western Brown 13, Cin. Western Hills 0

Division II

Region 5

Ashtabula Edgewood 10, Chesterland W. Geauga 6

Beloit West Branch 25, Niles McKinley 0

Cle. Bard 20, Canal Fulton Northwest 3

Gates Mills Gilmour 18, Ravenna 3

Gates Mills Hawken 15, Cle. Cent. Cath. 4

Geneva 13, Youngs. Chaney 2

Hubbard 14, Youngs. East 1

Jefferson Area 9, Struthers 6

Lodi Cloverleaf 17, Peninsula Woodridge 3

Lorain Clearview 19, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 1

Mantua Crestwood 11, Conneaut 1

Norton 21, Bedford 5

Pepper Pike Orange 23, Akr. East 2

Salem 11, Painesville Harvey 0

Sheffield Brookside 17, Fairview Park Fairview 2

Youngs. Ursuline 12, Girard 2

Region 6

Bay Village Bay 7, CVCA 3

Bellevue 7, Sandusky Perkins 5

Chagrin Falls 24, Cle. Max Hayes 0

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 16, Cle. Garrett Morgan 1

Elida 6, Celina 5

Lima Bath 5, Lima Shawnee 0

Millbury Lake 14, Fostoria 2

Rossford 14, Tol. Woodward 0

Tiffin Columbian 8, Vermillion 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 13, Tol. Rogers 0

Region 8

Batavia 9, Cin. Purcell Marian 0, forfeit

Eaton 14, Day. Belmont 0

Hamilton Badin 10, Cin. NW 0

Trotwood Madison 12, Greenville 0

Division III

Region 9

Bucyrus 7, Willard 6

Coldwater 6, Harrod Allen East 0

Galion 15, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 2

Milan Edison 16, Bucyrus Wynford 8

Region 11

Chesapeake 18, Oak Hill 3

Portsmouth 10, W. Union 0

Seaman North Adams 15, Nelsonville-York 4

Region 12

Bethel-Tate 17, Cin. Madeira 0

Williamsburg 17, Cin. Mariemont 0

Division IV

Region 13

Old Fort 21, Sandusky St. Mary 7

Region 15

Beallsville 11, Bridgeport 9

Bowerston Conotton Valley 12, Malvern 0

Caldwell 9, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0

Franklin Furnace Green 7, Crown City S. Gallia 3

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 17, Fairfield Christian 0

Morral Ridgedale 16, Delaware Christian 0

Shadyside 16, Zanesville Rosecrans 8

Strasburg-Franklin 16, Berlin Hiland 0

Toronto 14, Newcomerstown 5

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6, New Matamoras-Frontier 1

Woodsfield Monroe Central 12, Hannibal River 2

Region 16 ***NO COLONS!!!***

Covington 24, Bradford 0

Ft. Loramie 17, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 2

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 14, Legacy Christian 6

Tri-County North 5, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 1

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 10, Yellow Springs 0

