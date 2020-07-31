OHSAA: Fall sports will go on as planned

The announcement was sent to school administrators by OHSAA executive director Bob Goldring and posted to the OHSAA website one day before the official start of fall practices.

“It is important to keep athletic activity moving forward,” said Dan Leffingwell, president of the OHSAA Board of Directors and superintendent of the Noble Local Schools in Sarahsville in the memo. “And with that, we believe our member schools provide our student-athletes with the safest possible environment to return to play and that our school programs are the best avenue to help students learn lifelong lessons and provide social, emotional and physical benefits that other programs cannot. Moving forward allows those students to continue to be engaged with their school coaches and teammates. Membership data also supports this decision.