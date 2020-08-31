One boater found dead in southwest Ohio this morning, crews still searching for second person

Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a large boat crashed into a pontoon boat with two people fishing on board around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV. According to the Ripley Fire Department, two people who were fishing on the pontoon boat fell into the river after the crash.

An ODNR representative said 49-year-old William Harper and 49-year-old Daryl Kilgore were the two people who went missing from the pontoon boat. Officials have not identified the person who was found dead and who it is they are still searching for.