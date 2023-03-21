1 dead after truck crashes into pole in Moorefield Twp.

The sergeant also said that a witness said the truck was driving at about the speed limit at the time of the crash.

A pole is broken at the scene and was being held up by power lines., and St. Paris Pike will be closed for a few hours while Ohio Edison works to replace it, May said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office, OSHP and Moorefield Twp. Fire Department were on the scene, as well as a crew from Ohio Edison.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.