1 dead after truck crashes into pole in Moorefield Twp.

News
By
Updated 25 minutes ago

One person has died after a truck crashed into a pole in Moorefield Township, Clark County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported in the 2600 block of St. Paris Pike at 8:53 p.m.

According to OSHP Sgt. Ryan May, the truck was driving northbound on St. Paris Pike when it went off the left-hand side of the road and crashed into a utility pole.

May said that the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt, May said, but the highway patrol doesn’t believe that alcohol or drugs were involved.

The sergeant also said that a witness said the truck was driving at about the speed limit at the time of the crash.

A pole is broken at the scene and was being held up by power lines., and St. Paris Pike will be closed for a few hours while Ohio Edison works to replace it, May said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office, OSHP and Moorefield Twp. Fire Department were on the scene, as well as a crew from Ohio Edison.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

