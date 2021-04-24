One dead after crash near Bethel Twp. Saturday afternoon

Explore Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported that a vehicle was traveling north on state Route 201 when it ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle that was traveling east on state Route 571. The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The passenger of the vehicle traveling eastbound was killed in the crash, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim’s name has not yet been released by the Miami County Coroner’s Office.