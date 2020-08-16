Breaking News

One dead after DP&L truck rolls over in Darke County

X

One dead after DP&L truck rolls over in Darke County

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-truck collision Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, near Castine, that sent one man to a hospital. (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-truck collision Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, near Castine, that sent one man to a hospital. (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)

Local News | 34 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

One man is dead after a Dayton Power and Light truck rolled over in Darke County Saturday night. The crash occurred in the 9600 block of Darke Montgomery County Line Road around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Initial investigations show that Mark Reed, 32, of Arcanum was traveling east on Darke Montgomery County Line Road in a 2006 Freightliner DP&L utility truck when he traveled off the right side of the road and overcorrected. He went off the left side of the road before the truck rolled onto its top, a release said.

Reed was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and the Clay Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.