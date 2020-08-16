One dead after DP&L truck rolls over in Darke County

One man is dead after a Dayton Power and Light truck rolled over in Darke County Saturday night. The crash occurred in the 9600 block of Darke Montgomery County Line Road around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Initial investigations show that Mark Reed, 32, of Arcanum was traveling east on Darke Montgomery County Line Road in a 2006 Freightliner DP&L utility truck when he traveled off the right side of the road and overcorrected. He went off the left side of the road before the truck rolled onto its top, a release said.
Reed was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and the Clay Township Fire Department responded to the scene.