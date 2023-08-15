One dead, another in serious condition after head-on Springfield crash

BreakingNews
One person died and another remains in serious condition after a two-vehicle head-on crash Saturday night on Springfield’s east side.

According to a crash report released Tuesday, the driver of a dark green 1986 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling at 80 mph in a 35 mph zone with no headlights on when it struck a white 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck that had started to turn left from South Burnett Road onto East Main Street after 9 p.m. The two occupants of the Camaro were ejected and sustained serious injuries, and both were flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Cody Michael Allen Lane, 27, of Springfield, died as a result of his injuries. He was driving the Camaro. The passenger, Lacey Pollard, 31, of Springfield, remains hospitalized.

The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured.

According to the report, both vehicles were totaled.

A 911 caller told an emergency dispatcher they saw a person in the street unmoving after the crash.

Another caller said that the Camaro was “flying” southbound when it struck the truck and the car was “split into pieces.”

“If it’s not a fatality that’s amazing,” the caller told 911 dispatch.

