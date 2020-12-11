One dead following workplace incident at Urbana Rittal facility

An employee at the Rittal manufacturing facility in Urbana was pronounced dead following a workplace incident Thursday morning.
The employee’s name has not been released, according to chief Matt Lingrell of the Urbana Police Division. He said that Urbana police are aiding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in their investigation into the incident.
Lingrell said that a report came in at 10:38 a.m. Thursday that an employee at the Urbana Rittal facility, located at 1 Rittal Place, suffered a head injury in an incident that involved heavy machinery.
Urbana fire responded to the scene and the employee was transported to Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, and later pronounced dead.
Lingrell said that no other injuries were reported and that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.