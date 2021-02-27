X

One dead, one in hospital after shooting at Springfield gas station

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Springfield police respond to a fatal shooting at a N. Limestone Street and E McCreight Avenue gas station

Credit: Marshall Gorby

News | Updated 49 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

One person is dead and one has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting at the intersection of N. Limestone Street and E. McCreight Avenue in Springfield, according to Springfield police.

A form was visible covered in a sheet in front of a Speedway gas station, our crew on the scene reported.

Springfield Police respond to a Speedway gas station at N. Limestone Street and E. McCreight Avenue on a reported shooting.
Springfield Police respond to a Speedway gas station at N. Limestone Street and E. McCreight Avenue on a reported shooting.

Credit:

Credit:

Our crew reported police have surrounded the Speedway in crime scene tape, and both a pane of glass in the door and a window beside the door are broken.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.