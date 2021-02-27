One dead, one in hospital after shooting at Springfield gas station

One person is dead and one has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting at the intersection of N. Limestone Street and E. McCreight Avenue in Springfield, according to Springfield police.
A form was visible covered in a sheet in front of a Speedway gas station, our crew on the scene reported.
Our crew reported police have surrounded the Speedway in crime scene tape, and both a pane of glass in the door and a window beside the door are broken.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.