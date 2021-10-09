One flown to hospital after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Springfield Twp

One person was flown to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield Township early this morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the 3300 block of East High Street after a report of a pedestrian crash.
Troopers found a male who had been hit, and called for CareFlight to transport him to Miami Valley Hospital.
His condition is unknown.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
