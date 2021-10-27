One hurt after driver flees traffic stop, hits car, light posts, trees, store, house in New Carlisle

After hitting the Toyota, the Subaru then crashed into several light posts and some small trees, before running along the front wall of a store and crashing into a house.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured.

Police said that a structural engineer had been called to assess the damage to the house, and that the driver of the Legacy would be cited for the crash, though the exact charges were unclear.

