One injured after shooting at Airbnb house in Washington Twp. Monday night

Initial reports said that several males were found in front of the home in the 400 block of Social Row Road. They reported that someone drove by the residence and fired at the house. One victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Evidence suggested that the shooting occurred between and among several residences along Social Row Road. Several vehicles were struck by gunfire in the area. Several rounds also struck a residence and a nearby church. No arrests have been made at this time, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported.