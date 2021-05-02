One injured in overnight West Chester Twp. shooting

One person was injured after a shooting off the Union Centre Boulevard exit of I-75, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. The shooting occurred just before 3:15 a.m. this morning.
Initial reports show that the victim was traveling south on I-75 when a vehicle pulled up alongside and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle. The victim was struck multiple times and received non-life threatening injuries, a release said. They were transported to the University of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital.
The shooting occurred between the Cincinnati Dayton Road and Union Centre Boulevard exits, the release said. No suspect information was available.
The OSHP was assisted on the scene by the West Chester Police Department and the West Chester Fire Department. If anyone has any information about the shooting, contact the OSHP at (513) 932-4444.