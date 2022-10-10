One of largest gifts ever: Miami University grad pays forward with $2M donation

OXFORD — A Miami University graduate, who is now a partner in global investment firm, has paid forward by giving back to his old school’s engineering and computing college with a $2 million donation.
The $2 million gift, which is one of the largest donations in the history of Miami’s College of Engineering and Computing, comes from Dinesh and ILA Paliwal and will establish a dean position in their name for the college and future scholarship funds, according to a recent statement from Miami officials.
“It is a privilege and highly gratifying to give back to the university that provided the foundational platform that my humble achievements have been built upon,” Paliwal said.
“The College of Engineering at Miami University continues to evolve, and I am pleased to help strengthen the school to ensure it stays a relevant and leading force for engineering education in the U.S. through growth in robotics, block chain, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and other software applications,” said Paliwal, who earned an undergraduate degree from Miami in 1982 and an MBA in 1985.
Paliwal is a partner at KKR, a leading global investment firm headquartered in New York.
He also serves on the board of directors for Fortune 500 corporations Nestlé and Raytheon and is chairman of the automotive electronics corporation Marelli. And he formerly served as president and chief executive officer of Harman International, an American audio and automotive electronics company, and chairman and CEO of ABB Inc. USA.
Miami officials said the $2 million gift from the Paliwals will establish the Dinesh and ILA Paliwal Endowed Dean of the College of Engineering and Computing.
This is the first fully endowed position for CEC and will support current and future deans in realizing the strategic direction of the school. Additionally, the gift will also establish the Dinesh and ILA Paliwal Engineering and Computing Scholarship fund to support under-represented meritorious students.
“Dean Beena Sukumaran is a transformational leader, and I hope this endowment will help realize her vision,” he added. “Similarly, the next generation of talented engineers must be encouraged, and ILA and I are pleased to establish this scholarship for those deserving individuals who will be among the innovators and inventors of the future.”
Miami University President Gregory Crawford described Paliwal’s donation as a reflection of the passion the couple have for engineering and computer science college, which has won national acclaim for its programs.
“Dinesh and ILA have been generous supporters of academic programs and scholarships at Miami for many years,” said Crawford.
“They are building on that legacy with this new $2 million gift. Miami is grateful to have such passionate supporters of the university. It’s exciting to have gifts like this to lead the charge and encourage others to support the university, our faculty, and students in record ways.”
About the Author