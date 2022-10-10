One of largest gifts ever: Miami University grad pays forward with $2M donation

He also serves on the board of directors for Fortune 500 corporations Nestlé and Raytheon and is chairman of the automotive electronics corporation Marelli. And he formerly served as president and chief executive officer of Harman International, an American audio and automotive electronics company, and chairman and CEO of ABB Inc. USA.

Miami officials said the $2 million gift from the Paliwals will establish the Dinesh and ILA Paliwal Endowed Dean of the College of Engineering and Computing.

This is the first fully endowed position for CEC and will support current and future deans in realizing the strategic direction of the school. Additionally, the gift will also establish the Dinesh and ILA Paliwal Engineering and Computing Scholarship fund to support under-represented meritorious students.

“Dean Beena Sukumaran is a transformational leader, and I hope this endowment will help realize her vision,” he added. “Similarly, the next generation of talented engineers must be encouraged, and ILA and I are pleased to establish this scholarship for those deserving individuals who will be among the innovators and inventors of the future.”

Miami University President Gregory Crawford described Paliwal’s donation as a reflection of the passion the couple have for engineering and computer science college, which has won national acclaim for its programs.

“Dinesh and ILA have been generous supporters of academic programs and scholarships at Miami for many years,” said Crawford.

“They are building on that legacy with this new $2 million gift. Miami is grateful to have such passionate supporters of the university. It’s exciting to have gifts like this to lead the charge and encourage others to support the university, our faculty, and students in record ways.”