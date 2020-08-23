One person found dead after fire in vacant Springfield house

Initial reports said the house was vacant and boarded up. Firefighters had to make a forced entry into the home to fight the blaze. Heavy fire had already made its way from the first floor to second floor and attic. Firefighters had to use a defensive tactic to extinguish the fire, a Facebook post from the Fire Department stated.

One person was found dead on the first floor before the firefighters were forced to retreat. The Clark County Coroner’s office, the Springfield Fire Division and the Springfield Police Division responded to the scene.