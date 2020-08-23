One person found dead after fire in vacant Springfield house

One person is dead after a fire in a vacant house on Yellow Springs Drive in Springfield, reports from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division indicated. The fire was reported around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Yellow Springs Drive.
Initial reports said the house was vacant and boarded up. Firefighters had to make a forced entry into the home to fight the blaze. Heavy fire had already made its way from the first floor to second floor and attic. Firefighters had to use a defensive tactic to extinguish the fire, a Facebook post from the Fire Department stated.
One person was found dead on the first floor before the firefighters were forced to retreat. The Clark County Coroner’s office, the Springfield Fire Division and the Springfield Police Division responded to the scene.
Springfield dispatchers said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The victim has not yet been identified.