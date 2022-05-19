One person killed in crash north of Springfield

One person died in a crash Thursday afternoon north of Springfield, according to the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on Urbana Road just north of Ohio 334. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to reports.
This is a breaking story that will be updated with additional details as they become available.
In Other News
1
Food truck rally tonight at Monroe Community Park
2
Person suspected of threats that prompted P&G office closures is in...
3
Remains of soldier killed in Korean War 72 years ago to be buried in...
4
‘This is beyond a blessing:’ Springfield woman to become new homeowner...
5
Police canine demonstration on Wednesday open to public