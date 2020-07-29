Oregon District tragedy fund to be shut down Sept. 30

Dayton Foundation officials say they will continue accepting donations to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund through Sept. 30, after which they will make a final distribution to victims and family members of the Aug. 4, 2019, mass shooting.
The foundation in November distributed $3.8 million in community donations to 47 victims and family members of those killed. Since then, another $146,249 has been donated, said Dayton Foundation spokeswoman Christine Smith.
Whatever money is in the fund at the end of September will be distributed using the same formula as the original payout: 70 percent to families of the deceased, 20 percent to those who suffered serious physical injuries and were hospitalized at least two days, and 10 percent to those who saw a medical provider within 48 hours of the shooting.
Donations received after Sept. 30 will be distributed to Dayton Children’s Hospital for pediatric mental health services.
Donations can be made on the Dayton Foundation website or checks can be sent to The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409. “Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund” or “Fund 8365” should be designated on the check memo line.