Overturned dump truck hauling sludge closes I-75 south ramp in Monroe

News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

The state Route 63 ramp to I-75 south in Monroe is closed after a dump truck overturned Thursday morning.

A man was trapped in the dump truck, but was removed and taken to West Chester Medical Center, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

Additional information about his status was not available.

The dump truck was hauling sludge from Cleveland-Cliffs, formerly known as AK Steel, when it overturned around 5:25 a.m. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Crews are working to clear the ramp before reopening it.

