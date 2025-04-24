Overturned semi closes I-70 near Ohio 4 in Clark County

Interstate 70 is closed after a semi truck overturned near Ohio 4 in Clark County.
It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.
I-70 was temporarily closed in both directions from the Interstate 675 interchange to 0.3 miles past the Ohio 4 split, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
As of 3:45 p.m., traffic appeared to be moving in the right lane of I-70 West on ODOT traffic cameras.
The traffic cameras also showed a semi crashed through the median and on its side across I-70 East.
Details about what led up to the crash were not available.
We will update this story as more information is released.
CLARK COUNTY: I-70 CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS 0.3 miles beyond I-70/SR-4 Split (MM: 46.5), due to crash. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Sbrx4TpTTg— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) April 24, 2025
About the Author