Overturned semi on I-75 in West Chester Twp. causes traffic delay

News
6 minutes ago

An overturned semi-tractor on Interstate 75 North in West Chester Twp. has caused a traffic delay for commuters.

The truck turned on its side and was apparently carrying tires. There are minor injuries.

No other information is available.

